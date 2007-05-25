Searching for a Cure Lou Gehrig's Disease

Dedicated KPLC viewers have gotten to know him over the years as "The Grinch" and our ever-so-popular plumbing expert, Cecil Douglas.
KPLC's Laila Morcos sat down with Douglas to find out more about his struggle with Lou Gehrig's disease.
He's kept his wit and sense of humor.
Douglas: "Yeah .. I get to help people like John Bridges who need help with plumbing problems."
But it's still hard for retired plumber Cecil Douglas to talk about his struggle with Lou Gehrig's disease. It's a progressive neurodegenerative disease where patients become paralized but their minds remain unaffected.
Douglas: "There's no cure for this."
Most of you may know Cecil because of his charity work for the community, especially for handicapped children.
And Cecil says everyone has within them the giving heart that he's known so well for.
"God gives us all a gift. Each person's got it and in your life may [it may be] just be one person you get to do something for .. I got a chance to do lots more."
Now, Cecil is experienceing exactly how the children he has helped live life.
Cecil is now involved in fundraising for Lou Gehrig's research so his charity work hasn't stopped. He's just got a new angle. Now he's living not just for others, but for himself too.
Douglas: "There's a silver lining. I don't know what it is...it may not happen until i'm gone .. And sometimes things just come out of the abyss .. But I keep living.
Join cecil this weekend in his latest fundraising effort to find help find a cure for Lou Gehrig's disease research.
The "Cure Lou Gehrig's Disease 5th Annual Fundraiser will be Saturday and Sunday at the Iowa city park. For more information call 433-3539.
There will be lots of food, music, and events all benefiting the Robert Packard Center for Lou Gehrig's disease research.
