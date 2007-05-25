Lafayette Man Finally Faces Charges in Fatal Crash - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lafayette Man Finally Faces Charges in Fatal Crash

May 25, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

A Lafayette man finally faces charges of vehicular homicide, reckless operation and second offense DWI after a car crash back in March that killed a Texas woman and injured several others.

48-year-old Michael Wayne Jackson was heading westbound on Interstate 10 near Lacassine when he ran off the road, went through the median and straight into eastbound traffic.

Jackson was so severely injured that he did not receive a medical release until this week, enabling him to face the consequences of his actions.

Trucker Cathy Wyatt was killed in the crash and 7News spoke to her son, Mike McFarlin, the day after the accident.  "The drunk driver hit them head on, they then went into the right side of the ditch. The load came through the trailer, knocked the truck - the sleeper and the motor off the truck and threw my mom out of the truck and killed her. They took someone who really meant a lot to us out of this world," says McFarlin.

Jackson is still going through the booking process at the Jeff Davis Parish Jail.  His bond is set at $100,000.

