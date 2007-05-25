Feds mandate generator safety labels before hurricane season

May 25, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

Nine words could save lives this hurricane season: "Using a generator indoors can kill you in minutes."

That might seem obvious, but it's not - each year dozens of Americans die because they don't properly use portable electric generators.

So the federal government is now requiring that all new portable generators carry such a warning sticker.

Carbon monoxide is odorless, tasteless and colorless. Inhaling it causes headaches, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, confusion and a quick death.

Nina Banister, spokeswoman for the State Fire Marshal's Office in Florida, says "the price of a generator is nothing compared to losing your life."

Generators can cost 400 dollars to three-thousand bucks or more.

June first is the start of the Atlantic tropical storm season.