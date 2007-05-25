Can You Identify this Person?

According to the Sulphur Police Department, the person in these photos used a stolen credit card to by items at a Sulphur convenience store. The card was the same one stolen during a purse snatching at the Sulphur Wal-Mart on Thursday May 17th.

Anyone who has information concerning the person's identity should contact Sgt. Lewis Coats at 527-4550. The last time the suspect in the purse snatching was seen, they were driving a light colored four door sedan.