Congress passes spending for hurricane aid - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Congress passes spending for hurricane aid

May 25, 2007

Reported by: Associated Press

Congress while passing a war spending bill late last night also approved about $3.6 billion in aid to help the Gulf Coast recover from the 2005 hurricanes.

The bill includes a provision that would waive a local ten percent match requirement for federal rebuilding dollars for roads, public buildings and other infrastructure. That's something Louisiana and New Orleans, particularly, had pushed as a way to help speed the sluggish recovery from Hurricane Katrina.

Previously federal funds were set aside for local governments to tap to cover their match, but state officials blamed red tape for preventing that from happening. State officials envisioned that money being divided among hurricane-hit communities to help them implement their rebuilding plans, if a waiver were granted.

However, a spokeswoman for the Louisiana Recovery Authority said yesterday that the state may need to use the money instead to help fill-in an expected shortfall of nearly three billion dollars in the state-run Road Home program.

Natalie Wyeth says while parishes clearly have a need for that aid, the top priority rests with helping homeowners.

State congressional leaders and Governor Kathleen Blanco hailed the passage of the legislation, which next goes to President Bush. New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin says he looks forward to Bush signing the measure and to working with state and federal officials to ensure that funds critical to recovery aren't caught up in bureaucracy.

The measure also includes $1.3 billion for levee work in the New Orleans area and aid for fishermen in Gulf Coast states affected by hurricanes Katrina and Rita and to help recruit teachers to the region. It also allows for the forgiveness of federal disaster loans secured after the hurricanes.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly