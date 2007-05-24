Former Deputy Will Not Be Indicted

May 24, 2007

A Calcasieu Grand Jury has decided that former Calcasieu sheriff's deputy Joshua Foch does not deserve to be indicted for vehicular homicide or negligent homicide in connection with the accident that killed two of his friends last December.

According to D.A. John DeRosier the investigators found the accident was caused because one of Foch's passengers, deputy Jarred Malone, jerked the steering wheel-- causing the car to go out of control.

Malone was severely injured in the accident and died a few days later.

Tonight at six we'll hear how lie detector tests and statements from three of Malone's friends who are deputies may have contributed to the Grand Jury's decision.