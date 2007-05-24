Another Arrest Linked to the Death of a Jennings Woman

May 24, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

Another arrest has been made linked to the death of Kristen Gary Lopez. According to the Jeff Davis Sheriff's department, Tracee L. Chaisson of Jennings has been booked on charges of Accessory after the fact.

Chaisson was the person who reported Kristen was missing. Investigators believe that she knew where the body was when she made the report.

According to autopsy results, the cause of death for Kristen Gary Lopez is undetermined. Toxicology results showed elevated levels of drugs and alchohol in Lopez's system.