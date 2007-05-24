Local Composer Dies

May 24, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

Lake Charles composer Keith Gates died Tuesday and Louisiana Public Broadcasting will dedicate a Sunday broadcast in his honor.

Gates composed "An American Requiem - A Tribute to the Tragedy of September 11th" which will be aired across Louisiana, Sunday May 27th.

The television show will be narrated by Lake Charles mayor Randy Roach and includes excerpts from the requiem plus an interview with Gates. The show also includes footage of the September 11 attacks, courtesy of ABC News, Good Morning America. A performance of "America the Beautiful" by the McNeese Chamber Singers and Wind Symphony will close the show.

LPB filmed the performance of the piece at the Rosa Hart Theatre during a McNeese State University Banners Series program. The McNeese Wind Symphony performed the requiem under the direction of Dr. Zane Douglass. The McNeese Chamber Singers performed under the direction of Dr. Darryl Jones. Solo parts were sung by the Voices of London thanks to a grant from the Southern Arts Foundation.