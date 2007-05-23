Illegal dumping on Railroad Avenue - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Illegal dumping on Railroad Avenue

May 23, 2007
By Theresa Schmidt

Here along South Railroad Avenue near Cherry Street illegal dumping is a problem. A big pile of tires was recently dumped, along with remodeling debris and other trash and even a bag with a dead animal.

It's upsetting to people who live nearby like James Beloney.  "That's disrespecting the community and with no regard to the people who live in the community. I'm very angry. "

City council member A.B. Franklin says just within the last couple of months the city had the area cleaned up and now, it's trashed again. "We got tires, we got sheet rock. All kind of trash, debris. We got furniture. He's dumping gas tanks and that's extremely dangerous, plus you got tires with a lot of water in them. With the mosquitos, of course, that's a health hazard."

Franklin wants to catch whoever is doing it. He hopes the writing on one tire may help provide clues to whoever is responsible. Says Franklin, "225 40 17. That's the size of the tire. This could be evidence to find out who's dropping these tires off. And I'm going to put this in the back of my truck and I'm going to bring this to public works or the police department of somebody and maybe they can kind of track this down."

 Franklin says there are those trying to get the area cleaned up and developed. But illegal dumping just frustrates those efforts. Says Beloney, "They can catch a car coming from Mexico with dope in it but they can't set up nothing here to catch the people dumping this trash here."

 As well, Franklin points out,  it costs money for the city to have to repeatedly clean up the area. He hopes to see hefty fines or even jail time if they find who did it. "We're hoping there can be a stiff penalty because, just a slap on the wrist won't assure he won't do it again. But this needs to be stopped."

 Anyone with information about who might have dumped the trash on Railroad Avenue between Cherry and Prater Streets is asked to call the clerk of the council at 491-1290.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly