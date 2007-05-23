2911 Kirkman Street

Lake Charles, LA 70601

337-562-0227

Open: Tuesday - Friday 10am - 4pm; Saturday 10am - 2pm

Owners: Barbara & Elton Duhon

E.J.'s Gift Shop is truly a home town, country gift shop with a "homey" feeling and customer satisfaction being their #1 priority! Barbara and Elton take pride in their standard of high quality on all products they carry.

Opening in 1999, the shop started out with just a few handmade items and now, after 7 years has expanded into a "something for everyone" selection. Their selection today includes: candles, jewelry, bath products, homemade soaps, "ready to pick up" long stem florals, quilts, towels, baby clothes, crochet items, homemade unity candles, wedding cake toppers, homemade picture albums, carved gifts, cajun gifts, puzzles and SO much more!

As you see, a lot of heart and soul goes into E.J.'s Gift Shop creating a cajun type hospitality and easy atmosphere. You don't know what you're missing until you go and visit Barbara and Elton. Go by this "Neighborhood Marketplace" shop today!