Animal rights group urges LSU not to replace live tiger mascot

May 22, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

A group of animal advocates is urging LSU not to replace its recently departed mascot with another live tiger but school officials appear unlikely to accept that idea.

Lisa Wathne, of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, says big cats in captivity are denied everything that is natural and important to them, such as the opportunity to run, climb, hunt, establish their territory, and choose their mates.

Mike was moved last year into a three million dollar home, complete with a bathing pool and waterfall, that offered 15-thousand square feet of living space. Mike died Friday from kidney failure.

PETA, citing its own figures, argues that thousands of tigers are held in private captivity in the United States. Also, Wathne said tiger habitats should be measured in acres, not feet.