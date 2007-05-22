Road Home Schedule

May 21, 2007

A series of free information sessions for The Road Home Program will be held across southwest Louisiana. The seminars are free and open to the public. Seminars will answer questions about program eligibility, the types of documentation required, how property is appraised, how awards are calculated, senior citizen concerns and more.

Homeowners are encouraged to attend.

What: Information Sessions on The Road Home program

When: May 21 - June 11, 2007

Monday, May 21

Jennings Conference Center

210 State Street, Jennings

6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 22

Grand Lake Elementary School Cafeteria

1039 Hwy 384, Grand Lake

6 p.m.

Thursday, May 24

Hackberry Community Center

986 Main Street, Hackberry

6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 30

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

2009 N Simmons Street, Lake Charles

6 p.m.

Thursday, May 31

Sulphur City Hall

500 N Huntington Street, Sulphur

6 p.m.

Monday, June 11

Cameron Parish Courthouse

119 Smith Circle Courthouse Square

6 p.m.

For a full list of upcoming information sessions, visit www.road2la.org/homeowner/events.htm