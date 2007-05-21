Elderly victim gives video testimony

May 21, 2007
By Theresa Schmidt
About February first of this year an 85 year old local woman was beaten so severely authorities said it looked as though she might not survive. But she pulled through and today the elderly woman was in court to tell what happened to her.
Michael Jason Miller and Sara Nicole Marcantel Miller are awaiting trial on charges of attempted first degree murder in connection with the beating of 85 year old Hazel Bergeron. Prosecutors say Bergeron was beaten and left for dead in her home-- around February first.
Because of the age of the victim her testimony was video taped in court in advance of trial to preserve it as prosecutor Cynthia killingsworth explained. The elderly victim told the court how the man broke into her house, demanded money, held a knife to her throat and then how she was left on the floor bleeding and mostly unconscious for close to 40 hours before one of her sons came to her house and found her. Begeron, who was on the stand for 45 minutes, pointed to Michael Jason miller in the courtroom-- identifying him as the man who attacked her.
From Bergeron's testimony it was not how Sara Marcantel Miller is allegedly involved. Prosecutors say more details will come out at trial. Michael Miller is still in jail. Sara Marcantel Miller is out on bond. The trial is tentatively set for September 24th.
