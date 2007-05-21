Feeling the Pain at the Pump - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Feeling the Pain at the Pump

May 21, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

Just when you hoped they couldn't climb any higher, gas prices today hit another record high.  The average price of self-serve regular gasoline is now $3.18 a gallon, but there are ways to save at the pump.

We all use it, we all need it, and with gas literally fueling our lives, the higher prices at the pump are leaving deeper holes in pocketbooks.  Lake Charles resident, Mary Gaines says, "It's getting higher and higher every time I come [to the gas station], but you've got to have it."

In the Lake Area, gas prices are more than $3.00 a gallon, and with travel season a mere week away, it doesn't look like prices will be dropping any time soon.  "I'll just keep paying for gas," says Gaines, "it's been okay, as long as it doesn't go too much higher."

But, traveling for a little over a dollar each day is actually possible.  Transit Manager for the City of Lake Charles, Renee Nelson says, "We have four fixed routes. The basic one-way route is 75 cents for the regular riders. Elderly riders and students ride for 25 cents."

While the prices of public transportation are appealing, there are some drawbacks.  Emanuel Kimble takes public transportation every day.  "We have problems with the buses," says Kimble, "because they're always breaking down and it takes them 45 minutes to go around."

Now, if it's still going to be your hands behind the wheel when traveling or commuting each day, there are a few tips to make sure that your car is the most fuel efficient as possible.  Auto technician Alan Schmal with Richard's Automotive in Lake Charles, says, "Maintain your tire pressure, keep your oil and filters changed - air filters, oil filters, gasoline filters, because it can steal your gas mileage."

With these tips in mind, in your car or on board public transit, hopefully your fuel efficiency will be enough to power you through the busy summer travel season.

For a complete list of routes that Lake Charles Transit offers, click here or call 491-1253.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly