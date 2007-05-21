La. share of Gulf fish catch down since Katrina, Rita

May 21, 2007
Reported by Associated Press
Hurricanes Rita and Katrina in 2005 altered fishing patterns in the Gulf of Mexico, with Louisiana's share of the catch dropping by almost 20 percent and the harvests in Texas and Alabama spiking.
The figures from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration bolster fears that Louisiana's fishing industry, a cultural trademark dating back generations, may be years away from a return to its former strength. About 35-hundred commercial vessels were damaged or destroyed in the hurricanes -- more than 60 percent of the southeast Louisiana fleet. Docks and other critical infrastructure for the Louisiana fishing industry also were damaged or destroyed.
Overall catch levels in the Gulf are returning to pre-2005 levels. Experts are finding that fewer boats are chasing the same amount of seafood, maximizing profits in the short term for those who remain.
The hurricane-related dip for Louisiana's fishing industry is part of a decades-long decline in the Gulf. Production and prices have been falling for years as imports from Latin America and Asia have become staples in supermarkets and restaurants.
Louisiana still brings in most of the seafood caught in the Gulf. In 2004, Louisiana fishermen brought in almost three-quarters of the entire catch in the Gulf. Preliminary statistics from 2006 show that amount dropped to two-thirds.
In dollar value, Louisiana's share dropped from 41 percent before the storm to 38 percent in 2006.
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>