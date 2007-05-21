LaGrange Coach Out on Bond

May 20, 2007

Reported By: Lee Peck

Over the past 20 years, Clifford Wayne Smith has taught in Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Winn Parishes without complaints until now. As of last Tuesday Smith joins a growing list of teachers, charged with sex crimes.

The LaGrange softball coach, assistant football coach and world geography teacher has been suspended from teaching. Smith was arrested last Tuesday after giving a 15-year-old female student a sexually suggestive letter. Investigators say Smith admitted the allegations are true.

"It's unfortunate because we trust our kids with our teachers and these relationships should not take place and I applaud the school board for stepping forth," said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

But Smith isn't the only area educator to wear the orange jump suit. Over the last two years a handful of teachers have been accused of more than just teaching. Former Westlake softball coach Dudley "Trey" Dixon was arrested in October by Calcasieu Sheriff's deputies on a felony charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Dixon has since been charged with having sex with the 16-year-old student and now faces a civil suit by the girl's family. That case also implicates another coach, as well as Westlake High School's Principal Steve Powers for allegedly knowing about the relationship and failing to report it.

Then there's the tale of two substitutes: the first, 44-year-old Cornelius Guillory, was sentenced to serve six years for inappropriately touching two girls at Oak Park Elementary School.

Then in November, Lake Charles Boston permanent substitute was charged back with 18 counts of stalking, indecent behavior with a juvenile and soliciting for prostitution. After a female student claimed Walker had made sexual remarks to her on a daily basis she was sixteen. Even offering her money for sexual favors.

Investigators say Lafayette High School teacher Arthur Goodley used the Internet to solicit a minor. According to investigators, 26-year-old Goodley drove to Iowa to meet with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Beauregard Parish has had their share of problems too. Back in September, Pinewood Elementary teacher Timothy Brannon was found guilty of 12 counts of molestation after eight girls testified he inappropriately touched them in class.

And we can't forget about the lone woman in the bunch. 34-year-old Marla Meek is accused in both Calcasieu and Beauregard for having sex with a 15-year-old male student. She remains free on bond.