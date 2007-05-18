More Charges in LaFuria Case

May 18, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Dr. Peter LaFuria is now being charged with an additional 55 counts of video voyeurism. Former patients spoke with CPSO detectives and identified themselves in patient pictures seized from LaFuria.

Detectives have also learned Dr. LaFuria is currently in a medical facility outside Louisiana. The Sheriff's Office has been in contact with Judge Canaday and he will be making arrangements for LaFuria to turn himself in to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Judge Canaday has set LaFuria's bond at $245,000 and more charges are expected to be forthcoming.