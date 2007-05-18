Music Legend Dies

May 18, 2007
Reported by KPLC Staff
A South Louisiana music legend has passed away.
Singer and accordion player Alphonse 'Bois Sec' Ardoin was a link to this area's Creole music history.
He played what is known as 'la-la' a precursor to today's Zydeco and Cajun music and as a child he taught himself to play the accordion following in the footsteps of his famous cousin Amedee Ardoin.
Bois Sec Ardoin was far more famous away from home playing major events like the Smithsonian folklife festival and many more.
He passed away this past Wednesday and will be missed by his large extended family and by music lovers everywhere.
A wake will be held this Sunday from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Bishop Ceasar Hall in Eunice with the funeral mass at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Eunice. Burial will be at Ceaser Cemetery in Duralde.
Bois Sec Ardoin was 91 years old.
