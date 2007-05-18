Student Spotlight: International Science Fair - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Student Spotlight: International Science Fair

May 18, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

With this school year wrapping up, it's that time when student achievements are given some special recognition.  Two local students have achievements that are bringing international recognition to our area.  Taylor Wood and Mary Unsworth are in Albuquerque, New Mexico this week as finalists in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair, vying for their piece of more than $4 million in scholarship money and prizes.

Wood is a freshman at Sam Houston High School, and Unsworth is a sophomore at Kingswood Academy in Sulphur.  Both of these young ladies are competing against 1,500 students representing more than 45 countries.

Wood's scientific idea of using insect repellant plants as natural pesticides could transform the mosquito population right here in Southwest Louisiana.  "I began by first growing mosquitoes and then testing to see how my own extracts - how they work on mosquito larva and to see if my extracts are environmentally safe," says Wood.

Unsworth has developed a medical project that could save lives in the emergency room.  "What I created was a basic medical record contained on a memory stick that you can wear around your neck, so that if you are in an accident, the doctors will find this, plug it into a computer, pull up your records and it will save your life and prevent a terrible accident," says Unsworth.

Each year about 15 percent of finalists file for patents or copyrights on their projects - something both Wood and Unsworth say they are interested in doing.  "I'm interested in doing it," says Wood, "and getting more involved in my experiments."

But for today, these experiments could land each girl with $50,000 in scholarships.

"This has definitely been a great experience for us," says Unsworth.

If you are a student with a bright idea that you think could land you a spot in Intel's competition or if you want to read about some great projects that have brought students thousands of dollars in scholarships, click here.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly