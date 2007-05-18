Dr. Peter LaFuria Patient Meetings Scheduled

May 18, 2007

Reported by: KPLC Staff

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office will be holding informational meetings for the patients of Dr. Peter LaFuria in an effort to address any questions or concerns they may have regarding the ongoing criminal investigation of Dr. LaFuria.

The meetings will be held Tuesday, May 22 and again on Thursday, May 24 in Stokes Auditorium in Hardner Hall on the McNeese campus, corner of Sale and Common St. Registration will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the meeting beginning at 7:00 p.m.

To gain entry into the meeting, a patient must present a picture ID that will be checked against a patient roster at the door. Due to limited seating and in an effort to ensure the privacy of the attendees, only the patient will be allowed to attend the meeting. There will be security provided to make certain no one is allowed to enter that cannot prove they were a patient.

"I know these ladies have plenty of questions and concerns, and I know there are many rumors regarding this case, so we wanted to provide an avenue to try to address some of them," says Sheriff Mancuso. "As far as we know, this is a groundbreaking case for law enforcement in Calcasieu Parish. We are working to put together a protocol and we want to keep these ladies as informed as we can without compromising their privacy or jeopardizing the prosecution of this case."

Along with Sheriff Mancuso, the detectives working on the case, District Attorney John DeRosier, and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office legal counsel will be available to answer questions or concerns at these meetings.

The local media outlets have agreed to respect the privacy of the patients by not covering the meeting. No cameras or recording devices will be allowed in the meeting. Each meeting will be limited to 225 patients to be compliant with the state fire code for Stokes Auditorium.