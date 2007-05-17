Robinson museum to receive $300,000 in state funding

May 17, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

Efforts to construct a museum to honor former Grambling State University football coach Eddie Robinson received a 300-thousand dollar infusion of assistance today, with approval from a state money panel.

The museum had 100-thousand dollars for planning efforts, and the State Bond Commission agreed to shuffle another 300-thousand in state construction money to help cover the costs of hiring an architect and designing the museum.

The Bond Commission also agreed to spend another one million dollars to construct the museum in later years. The spending was approved quickly and without objection.

Robinson, who died last month, led the football program at Grambling for 57 years, retiring in 1997 as the winningest coach in college history with 408 wins. He won 17 conference titles and sent more than 200 players to the NFL.

A museum for Robinson has been in the works for years but was slowed by funding problems and disagreements over the museum location. The college will house the museum at the former women's basketball gym on the campus.

On top of the state dollars, an additional two million dollars is estimated to be needed to complete the museum.