LaGrange High School Coach Arrested

May 17, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, Clifford Wayne Smith was arrested today for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The CPSO investigated a case where a 15 year old female student said the coach gave her a letter containing sexual comments on May 15th. Detectives say Smith confirmed that the allegation by the student was true.

Smith was an assistant football coach, girl's softball coach and world geography teacher at LaGrange. He was arrested, booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.