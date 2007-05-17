Coast-to-Coast Walk for Cancer - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Coast-to-Coast Walk for Cancer

May 17, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

The National Institute of Health reports that one out of every four deaths in the United States is due to cancer and 1,500 people die from this disease each day.  For the thousands of people affected by cancer, the research to find a cure is a top priority.

I had the opportunity to meet with one young man who is on a unique mission to raise money for cancer research after losing his mother to the disease in 1999.  His name is Matt Gregory and he is 27 years old, but when he was only 19, his mother's life was cut short after losing a battle with melanoma.  Since that time, Matt has found a new purpose in life by setting out on a coast-to-coast journey, on foot, to raise money and awareness for cancer research. 

It's day 259 for Matt in his walking adventure across the United States.  "My route is down the west coast and across the southern part of the country," says Matt, "and it's going to be about 5,000 miles."

Matt's journey began in Bellingham, Washington in September of 2006 and he will complete his 5,000 mile trek in Miami, Florida by this September.  It was a friend of Matt's that gave him the idea to walk across the country.  "I started bouncing it around in my mind," says Matt, "and then I had to turn to something personal to motivate me and that was my mom's life with cancer."

Carolyn Gregory, Matt's mother, lost a battle with cancer in 1999, but through his coast-to-coast cancer walk - Matt hopes to raise money for research that could put an end to this disease.  "A lot of people's lives are affected," says Matt, "and sometimes it will bring a grown man to cry because maybe his mom just died a week or two ago from it and a lot of people seem to appreciate what I'm doing."

It's the kindness of strangers that keeps Matt's feet moving each day.  From monetary donations to a free powerade at a DeQuincy gas station, people that are touched by Matt's mission are inspired to give.  Debbie Eygabroad, an employee at Tigerland Convenience Store in DeQuincy heard about Matt's story and couldn't resist a small chance to show him that she cares about his mission.  "We think what he's doing is a great thing and we want him to know it," says Debbie.

With powerade in hand and his fourth pair of tennis shoes on foot, Matt set out once again on the long road ahead.  "I don't really see the trip stopping when it's done," says Mat, "when you're actually finished with something like this is when you can go around and talk about it."

If you're interested in getting involved in Matt's coast-to-coast mission or to view some of his pictures from the places he's walked through so far, click here.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly