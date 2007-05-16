Fit for Duty - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Fit for Duty

May 16, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

A military-type boot camp is underway this week for 40 Lake Area residents working to build their mental and physical toughness.  If you have trouble pulling yourself out of bed early each morning...then this story is for you. 

The last thing most people want to hear in the morning is a drill sergeant screaming orders - but, here in Lake Charles men and women have actually volunteered for that exact scenario.

Long before the sun came up this morning, these "recruits" were done with another day of Project Fit's boot camp.  Trainer Allie Ieyoub Kjellsten says, "We just wanted a way to jump start people's summer to help them start it with more confidence and really to build their mental toughness...that's what it's all about."

At 5:15 every morning this week, these men and women can be found crunching, running and squatting at Barbe High's stadium, to the tune of drill sergeants.  That doesn't bother Erin Miller, a recruit at this week's boot camp.  "It pushes you," says Miller, "it pushes you beyond what you think you can endure.  If it was sugar-coated, then you might be wanting to quit."

These recruits, though, are dedicated.  There were a number of reasons that people decided to enlist in "Allie's Boot Camp" as part of Project Fit.  Chris Brown works out almost every day of the week and came looking for a new fitness routine.  "I was looking for something different, new, exciting...something to charge me up for the summer," says Brown.

Heather Ieyoub had a baby just five months ago and needed an extra push to get back in shape.  "I would keep saying," says Ieyoub, "'next week I'm going to start exercising,' so I just thought this would be a good way to get me motivated and kind of jump start me."

While this scene could seem a bit intimidating for the more faint at heart, these recruits say enlisting is well-worth the workout.  "It's working muscle groups I forgot I had," says Brown. 

It's the comradery with the other recruits that Ieyoub enjoys.  "People are right there with you and it's great support.  It's awesome...it's just been so much fun."

If Project Fit is the motivation that you need to get in gear, there are a couple more boot camps coming up this summer - and one is even for kids.  To learn more about Project Fit or to register for an upcoming camp, click here.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Snake bite tips for the summer months

    Saturday, May 19 2018 7:15 AM EDT2018-05-19 11:15:57 GMT

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

    The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding

    Saturday, May 19 2018 4:55 AM EDT2018-05-19 08:55:09 GMT
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Source: wikipedia)

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

    The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...

    More >>

  • breaking

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    CPSO investigating officer involved shooting

    Friday, May 18 2018 9:54 PM EDT2018-05-19 01:54:16 GMT
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>

    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee.  A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect.  During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly