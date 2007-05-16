Jeff Davis Murder Investigations Continue

May 16, 2007

Reported by: Theresa Schmidt

New details are emerging in the murder investigation in Jeff Davis Parish.

Four women have been found over the last 2 years on rural roads in the parish.

Whitney Dubois is the latest victim, and preliminary results indicate no evidence of trauma, but that does not rule out suffocation or drug overdose.

One man who police say knew three of the victims is 51-year-old Frankie J. Richard-- booked for rape and in the Jeff Davis jail with a bond of $750,000.

But Sheriff Ricky Edwards says Richard is also of interest because they think he had contact with three of the four women found dead.

Toxicology results on Dubois will take time, but Sheriff Edwards says her body is being released to the family.