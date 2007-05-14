Louisiana officials monitor crustacean disease

May 14, 2007
Reported by Associated Press
The presence of white spot disease, which can kill crustaceans such as crawfish, shrimp and crab, has been confirmed in a quarantined crawfish pond in Saint Martin Parish, Louisiana.
Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Bob Odom says the pond was quarantined last month. That's when Department of Agriculture and Forestry officials and aquaculture specialists from the LSU Ag-Center suspected the disease was causing crawfish there to die.
Odom says the pond will remain quarantined in hopes of preventing the disease from spreading. In the meantime, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Bryant Hammett warned sportsmen and crawfish farmers to inform his agency of any sightings of crawfish that appear to be diseased.
Infected crustaceans can have patches or outbreaks of white, pimple-like dots on their shells.
The disease is not a health threat to humans, but can threaten a number of people's livelihoods in south Louisiana.
Odom says Louisiana cannot afford to have such a disease spreading in the state. He says the crawfish industry in Louisiana is now valued at more than 95 million dollars.
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The warmer weather means a lot of us are getting closer to nature and closer to snakes. But if one bites you, what do you do? Stephanie Easton, a Nurse Practitioner for Christus St. Patrick Hospital, said one of the biggest mistakes people make when bitten by a snake is not seeking the proper medical attention. "You want to come directly in and get evaluated to your nearest emergency department." Easton said. "There's a lot of stuff out there on the internet that's i...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place today in Windsor. According to the Royal Family's website, the service will begin at St George's Chapel and will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, The Rt Revd. David Conner. The Most Revd. and Rt Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate as the couple makes their marriage vows. 600 guests are expected to arrive, although little has been revealed about exactly who these guests will be. It has be...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday evening in Lake Charles, according to Commander James McGee. A deputy was attempting to make an arrest in response to a trespassing call near Legion Street. The suspect broke away from the deputy and fled on foot. The officer pursued the suspect, caught him, and began struggling with the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect allegedly gained control of the de...More >>