Body Identified in Jeff Davis Parish

Authorities in Jeff Davis parish have learned the identity the body of a woman found over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Whitnei Charlene Dubois of Jennings.

Her body was discovered near Bobby road and Earl Duhon road. Three other bodies have been found in local canals.

Edwards says the FBI has been called in to assist with the previous cases.

Nearby residents say the similarities are causing concern.