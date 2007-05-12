Woman's Body Discovered in Jeff Davis Parish

May 12, 2007

Reported By: Lee Peck

New details in a developing story out of Jeff Davis Parish. Four women have been found murdered there since 2005. Saturday passers-by made the latest gruesome discovery.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Ricky Edwards says the nude body of a white female was discovered around 7:30 Saturday morning by witnesses who called 9-1-1. This body was discovered in the intersection of Bobby Road and Earl Duhon Road, while three others have been found in local canals.

Edwards says the FBI has been called in to assist with the previous cases. Nearby residents say the similarities are causing concern.

"I heard it was a woman. I don't know the age, or anything like that, just that the body was found in the middle of the road," said Marvin Gaspard. "Some of the guys were talking this morning about how this was the fourth female body found with in a year and a half in this general area."

"It's scary. I have two kids and I'm scared. I hope they do something about it," said nearby resident.

Sheriff Edwards says they must first identify the latest victim to see if her murder is connected to the others. He says Jeff Davis Parish currently has no missing persons reports on file.

Anyone who knows of a missing white female approximately 5'3" tall, between 20-40 years old, is urged to call their local law enforcement agency or the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office at 337-824-3850.