Fire Leaves Family Homeless

May 11, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

A mother and her two children are without a home this afternoon after their apartment caught fire.

The blaze broke out around 6:30 this morning at an apartment complex on east oak lane.

Fire officials say children who were playing with matches and lighters started the fire.

The family made it out okay and they are now receiving help from the local Red Cross.

Emergency Service Chairperson, Joan Farque: "We're going to be able to give them financial assistance, whether it will be for motel rooms, or food, or clothing. We're also going to be able to give them referrals to different organizations here in Lake Charles."

If you would like to make any donations to the family, you can contact them at 532-3739 or call the local Red Cross at 478-5122.