Louisiana Loses German Steel Plant

May 11, 2007

Reported by: Associated Press

Steelmaker ThyssenKrupp said today it will build a new $4 billion steel plant in Alabama.

Louisiana had been in the running for the plant.

The plant, scheduled to open in 2010 and employ as many as 2700 workers when fully operational, will be near Mobile.

The announcement was made just before 6:30 a.m.

The plant would have been built in Saint James Parish along the Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

The mill is one of the largest private industrial projects in U.S. history.