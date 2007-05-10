Million Dollar Crime Spree

Lake Charles police are on the look out for a Jennings man with more than a million dollars in outstanding warrants.
Freddie Tight Johnson has five warrants totaling 1.1 million dollars on charges including attempted murder, armed robbery, and the use of a firearm in two separate incidents.
Police say they've been looking for Johnson since late March and they want to get him behind bars as soon as possible.
Detective Jeff Keenum says that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Keenum requests that you call the Lake Charles Police or 911 if you see him.
Keenum: "We'll send the proper folks to get him off the street."
If you have any information on Johnson's whereabouts, you can contact the Lake Charles Police Department at 491-1311.
