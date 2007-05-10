Jennings man still missing

May 10, 2007

Reported by KPLC Staff

A search and rescue mission has been called off after a week. 21-year-old Daniel Gregory Miller of Jennings, was reported missing after swimming with friends at the Calcasieu River West of Oberlin, La.

Four to five hundred rescue and volunteer personnel including divers, helicopters and cadaver K-9's searched for Miller. Anyone with information is asked to call the Allen Parish Sheriff Department at 337-639-4353 to speak with Detective Voohies Leger.

Miller is described as being approximately 5'9", 240 lbs. The last time he was seen, he was wearing a white shirt with no sleeves and dark colored shorts.