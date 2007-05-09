Louisiana House Passes Cockfighting Ban

May 9, 2007
This afternoon the vote in the Louisiana House was 102 to 1 in favor of outlawing cockfights in Louisiana. The state Senate will now debate the measure. If both Governor Blanco and the Senate approves, the ban will take effect in 18 months.
