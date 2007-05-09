Agencies form task force to combat elder abuse

May 9, 2007
Reported by Associated Press
Several state agencies are joining forces to combat the financial exploitation of the elderly.
Attorney General Charles Foti announced the formation of an Elder Financial Abuse Task Force and the launch of an elder abuse awareness campaign.
Foti says the task force also will conduct research for legislation that may need to be introduced to protect the elderly from financial victimization.
More than 10 organizations will make up the task force. Some of those organizations include the Elderly Crime Victims Assistance Program, the Governor's Office of Elderly Affairs and Area Agencies on Aging.
Members of the task force will distribute posters and brochures with information on how to recognize and report elder abuse to hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
To report elder abuse, contact the Elderly Protective Services hot line at 800-259-4990.
To report suspected nursing home abuse, contact the Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit hot line at 888-799-6885.
