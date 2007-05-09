Atlantic's 1st named storm forms early

MIAMI (AP) - The Atlantic's first named storm of the year has formed three weeks before the official start of hurricane season. Forecasters say Subtropical Storm Andrea was centered about 140 miles southeast of Savannah, Georgia, at 11 a-m Eastern time.

The National Hurricane Center says Andrea had top sustained winds near 45 miles an hour. Subtropical systems are hybrid weather formations that are usually weaker than hurricanes and tropical storms. Like tropical storms, they get their power from warm ocean waters at the centers, and bad weather that forms when warm and cold fronts collide.

Reported by Associated Press