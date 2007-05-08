LA Recovery Plan

After two trips to Lake Charles the Louisiana Recovery Authority is back.

But this time its not to ask what people think... its to unveil a plan.

In the Lake Charles area, that plan includes downtown redevelopment, improvements to LA 27 south of Sulphur, and US 171.

The LRA plan doesn't stop there, it encompasses all of south Louisiana from Texas to Mississippi.

And one of the major components is hurricane protection and costal restoration impacting evacuation routes, to the look of the coastline.

One of the LRA board members, David Richard, says it's an important move for the state's future.

"It won't happen overnight, but you have to have a plan for the future to protect citizens, better evacuation routes, rock barriers."