Cowgirls Land Seven on Post-Season Team

May 8th, 2007

Reported by Jordan Sandler

The McNeese State Cowgirls' road to glory starts this Thursday in Huntsville as the Cowgirls meet Sam Houston State in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament. But today, seven Cowgirls received honors on the 2007 All-Southland Conference softball team.

The Cowgirl program picked up its first ever Utility Player of the Year honor with junior catcher/designated player Jenny Clay picking up the honor. Clay hit .322 on the season and .329 in league games only along with 33 RBI's. Clay earned her third All-SLC honor being named to the second team as a catcher.

Second baseman Brooke Brodhead picked up her first all-SLC honor and was the only Cowgirl named to the first team. Brodhead led the Cowgirls in almost every offensive category including a .368 batting average and .648 slugging percent with 12 home runs, 67 hits and and is tied for a team high 13 doubles. She leads the SLC in plate appearances and runs scored.

Joining Clay on the second team is catcher/designated player Rachel King. The Galveston Junior College transfer was named to the team as a designated player. She produced a .321 batting average in league games only along with 18 hits and seven runs batted in.

Pitcher Jana Jones and outfielder Megan Beard were third team selections. Jones has been a force in the circle for the Cowgirls lately and is 10-2 in her last 12 games. Jones leads the Cowgirls with a 2.86 ERA in 147 innings pitched with four shutouts and is 12-8 on the year.

Beard, a LSUE transfer is third on the team with a .301 batting average with 28 hits and 15 runs batted in. Beard has a .351 batting average in league games only with 11 RBI's and four home runs.

Outfielder Rachael Phillips and shortstop Liz Morvant were named to the honorable mention team. The honor for Phillips is her third of her career. Phillips is second on the team with six home runs, a .257 batting average with 10 doubles and 27 RBI's. The senior from Lafayette has a .280 batting average in league games only with four home runs and 13 RBI's.

Morvant, the freshman from Berwick, La., has led the Cowgirls and the Southland Conference in stolen bases all season. She has a team and league high 24 stolen bases and ranks 56th in the nation. Morvant has stolen 14 of 15 bases in league games only.