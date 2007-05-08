Experts agree: 2007 to be active hurricane season - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Experts agree: 2007 to be active hurricane season

Two weather experts on Tuesday agreed that they expect 2007 to be an especially active hurricane season.

Both were in Houston for the second annual AccuWeather Hurricane Summit.

The researchers expect up to 17 tropical storms and hurricanes this June through November, with a "well above average" possibility of at least one striking the U-S.

Philip Klotzbach is a research associate at Colorado State University.

Joe Bastardi is the chief hurricane forecaster for AccuWeather.

Both acknowledged that similar predictions for the 2006 season were wrong -- but they cited a more active storm cycle this June through November period.

The 2005 Atlantic hurricane season was disastrous -- with Katrina and Rita claiming lives and destroying property across the Gulf coast.

