High Speed Chase Ends in DWI Arrest

May 5, 2007

Reported By: Lee Peck

It was around 6:30 that a Cadillac was hit at the corner of 3rd and 8th, when police arrived the driver of a black Mustang was fleeing the scene. A chase took police all the way to 4th Avenue and 5th Street, where Anthony Gobert and Donovan Alfred was walking.

"My momma saw us and she was moving her hand, like move over, move over," said Gobert.

"I saw the car coming at the stop sign and it was my two sons standing down the road, and I was telling them to move because the car was coming up on neutral ground," recalled Jacqueline Pete.

As the car sped out of control, they took refuge in some bushes. "Until I realized that he was coming towards us so we had to move some steps away... We had to get out of the way," said Alfred.

With police on his tail, the driver crossed the street taking out a speed limit sign -- speeding strait toward two small boys playing in the yard.

"And the next thing I know I seen kids and I was telling the kids, to move, move, move and the car just kept going and hit the parked car," said Pete.

"The driver just pulled in there and ran into their car, he almost killed the two little boys," said Gobert. "The car was in the middle of the driveway, he was going so fast he pushed it all the way to the back of the fence."

Lake Charles Police secured the area, arresting the car's shirtless driver.

"He didn't know where he was, he was disoriented. He was falling down. The police were trying to hold him up," said Pete.

For this mother, it was too close of a call. "I just thank God no one was hurt, with all of those kids playing in the yard. Thank God," said Pete.

Police identify the driver of the car as 27-year-old Joshua Courville of Sulphur. He's charged with DWI first offense, careless operation, hit and run, and aggravated flight form an officer.