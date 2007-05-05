South Louisiana Jockey Wins Kentucky Derby

Date: May 5, 2007

The winning jockey in Saturday's Kentucky Derby is from south Louisiana. Calvin Borel was born in St. Martinville and began his riding career at Delta Downs race track in Vinton. Borel also rode and holds titles at Louisiana Downs.

Borel rode Street Sense and won the 133rd Kentucky Derby. He earned his first Kentucky Derby victory by riding "Street Sense" from next to last in the 20-horse field. Street Sense became the highest-priced favorite in the history of the derby, paying eleven-dollars and 80 cents for a two-dollar ticket.

Street Sense won the breeders cup juvenile last fall at Churchill Downs and was named the two-year-old champion. No two-year-old champion has progressed to win the Kentucky Derby the following year since Spectacular Bid in 1979.

Trainer Carl Nafzger is back in the Kentucky Derby Winner's Circle 17 years after he sent out his first derby winner, unbridled. Hard Spun finished a well-beaten second to Street Sense. Curlin, who entered the derby having won all three of his races, finished third.