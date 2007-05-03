Gunshots Cause Downtown Disturbance

Scary moments for people downtown today after several gunshots were fired in the Northeastern part of the Lake Charles Civic Center parking lot.
The National Day of Prayer event at the Civic Center had just finished around 12:30pm, when shots were heard at approximately 12:45pm. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Police have confiscated two hand guns and one pellet gun.
Watch Live at Five, 7-News at Six and Nightcast for the latest on this developing story.
