Funeral services for Sergeant William Bushnell were held this week - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Funeral services for Sergeant William Bushnell were held this week

The funeral services for Sergeant William Bushnell were held Tuesday.  Bushnell died on April 21st from wounds suffered from a rocket propelled grenade that struck his vehicle.  

Both young and old showed up outside of Johnson's funeral home to honor this fallen soldier. Jocelyn Sheppard said, "I feel it's important that we show our troops that we care about them." 

The crowd of supporters came for different reasons.  Lynn Dearden said, "I have a son in Iraq whose 20-years-old and even though this was not my son, a mother lost their child once again in this war." 

Another supporter said, "I understand what these families are going through, I didn't lose someone but I lost a lot of friends and I know how horrible that is."

 That is why they held American flags, to show the Bushnell family that their loved one is appreciated.

Veteran Don Manuel said, "I don't know him personally but I know he's a brother soldier and he fought to give us the freedom that we have."

 As they waved flags, the supporters hoped that the Bushnell family knew how much William W. Bushnell will be remembered.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 11, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 11, 2018

    Thursday, April 12 2018 8:30 AM EDT2018-04-12 12:30:37 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Marion Joseph Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, theft. Bond: $4,500. Lon Allen Porter, Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court. Eric Leblanc, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $22,750. Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $8,000. Jason Scott Simcox, 37, Anacoco: Resisti...

    More >>

    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Marion Joseph Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, theft. Bond: $4,500. Lon Allen Porter, Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Battery, direct contempt of court. Eric Leblanc, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, driving on roadway laned for traffic. Bond: $22,750. Devin Demir Stephens, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, direct contempt of court. Bond: $8,000. Jason Scott Simcox, 37, Anacoco: Resisti...

    More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 26

    Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Mar. 26

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:20:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Melvin Beverly, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Raymond Benton, 23, Crowley: Two counts of simple burglary, Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, four counts of attempt burglary, criminal trespass. Michael Boykin, 33, Dequincy: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Daja Miller, 19, Sulphur: Direct cont...More >>
    Melvin Beverly, 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Raymond Benton, 23, Crowley: Two counts of simple burglary, Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, four counts of attempt burglary, criminal trespass. Michael Boykin, 33, Dequincy: Prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia, contraband defined; certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Daja Miller, 19, Sulphur: Direct cont...More >>

  • Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Southwest Louisiana arrest report: March 21, 2018

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:34:25 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    Calcasieu Correctional Center: Amanda Dawn Kibodeaux, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen things, turning movements and required signals. Bond: $28,000. James Douglas Scott, Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Mieka Leah Rogalski, 20, Pensacola, FL: Possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription; drug paraphernalia, posse...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly