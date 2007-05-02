Detectives overwhelmed with phone calls

Reported by KPLC staff
Detectives have gotten so many calls from patients of Dr. LaFuria that now patients are being urged to leave their name and number via email at the Calcasieu parish sheriff's office.
They can also leave any revelant information regarding their case in an email message. The email address is info@cpso.com All of the emails will be read by two female detectives who are working on the LaFuria case.
If someone does not have email access, they can call 491-3737 or 494-4538. It may take several months to go through evidence so detectives are asking that everyone please be patient.
