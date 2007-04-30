John, Ieyoub still considering governor's race

April 30, 2007

Reported by Associated Press

Two Democrats, former U-S Representative Chris John and former Attorney General Richard Ieyoub, says they are still considering this year's governor's race.

John, a Crowley Democrat who is now a Washington lobbyist, says he's close to deciding against running for governor this year. He said he wants to run, but the announcement last week by state Senator Walter Boasso to switch from Republican to Democrat "complicates the issue."

Although he welcomed Boasso to the party, John said the move frustrates Democrats' efforts to get behind a single candidate. Ieyoub says he's still considering running for governor in the October 20th primary.

Ieyoub, a Democrat, ran third in the 2003 gubernatorial primary, an election won by Democrat Kathleen Blanco. Ieyoub says if he gets into the race, it is not just to run but to run and win. He put no deadline on making his decision.

Democratic Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell also is running.

The Republican contenders include U-S Representative Bobby Jindal and New Orleans businessman John Georges.