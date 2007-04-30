A Performance of a Lifetime

April 30, 2007

Reported by: Britney Glaser

At most high schools, school spirit is most evident at sporting events where students and fans flock to a stadium, gym or field to support their team. But, at Washington-Marion High School, there is a beloved group of students there to spice up the big game with their own unique musical flavor.

At Washington-Marion High School, the Marching Baby Jukebox Band has not only the right notes, but also the right moves that have recently set them apart from every other marching band in Louisiana.

In the WMHS band room, trophies line the shelves, showing years of accomplishments. But, this year, there is an honor that is a first of its kind for the band. Band Director, Elmo Claverie says, "Music Celebration contacted me for us to send a demo - a DVD - and from that we were chosen."

They were chosen to represent the entire state of Louisiana in the Memorial Day parade in Washington, D.C. - a place most of these students have never seen first-hand. Devin Guillory is a fourth year trombone player with the band. He says, "I've never been out there. I want to see what it's like." Flutist Dezare Dugas has never been to D.C. either: "I just want to go to Washington, D.C. because I've never really been to anything besides Louisiana and Texas."

While these students can't wait until their performance of a lifetime, it's the crowd that will be in for the real treat. Drum major Daniel Toussaiet says, "We are very, very unique. We have our own style. We don't try to sound like nobody but ourselves."

With this band's perfect mix of marching and dancing, band members can sum up their routine quite simply. This is a list of some of the words the musicians rattled off: amazing, interesting, we got style, extravagant, we have class, powerful, crowd pleasers, we're energetic, we're fun, and we're very good at what we do."

These students still have four weeks of hard practices and memorization, but this Memorial Day performance is sure to end this school year on the right note.

The band's trip of a lifetime is being made possible by community donations and the band is still a bit short with funds. If you would like to contribute to the trip to Washington D.C., you can send your donation to: Washington-Marion High School, 2802 Pineview Street, Lake Charles, Louisiana 70615.