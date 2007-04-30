Local physician under investigation for alleged video voyeurism

Around 10:30 this morning local obstetrician - gynecologist, Dr. Peter Lafuria turned himself in to the Calcasieu parish jail after an arrest warrant was issued.

KPLC's Theresa Schmidt spoke with Dr. Peter Lafuria's defense attorney Glen Vamvoras at the Calcasieu jail. According to Vamvoras, the doctor is under investigation for alleged video voyeurism. A patient filed a complaint alleging that Lafuria took explicit photographs while she was being examined.

Vamvoras tells KPLC that search warrants were issued for Lafuria's house and vehicle and computers and cameras were seized. He goes on to say that efforts will be taken to make sure patients privacy is protected during the investigation.

Lafuria bonded out at $25,000 around noon.

Patients that would like to talk to detectives at the Sheriff's office can call 491-373 or 494-4538.