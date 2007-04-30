Fire Destroys Furniture Warehouse

April 30, 2007

Reported by: KPLC Staff

A building in the warehouse district of central lake charles is destroyed by fire.

Jeremy LeBlanc with the Lake Charles Department says firefighters were called to 1506 1st St. Around 1:30 this morning.

The building belonged to Lake Charles Furniture Liquidators and was owned by James Moore.

No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation by the Lake Charles Fire Prevention Bureau.

LeBlanc says, "Arriving on the scene, flames were coming out the structure. It was very visible that this was a fully involved fire. We [had] all fire trucks here except for 3 of them throughout Lake Charles. So this is probably one of the largest fires Lake Charles has seen in sometime right now."

LeBlanc says the Lake Charles Fire Department had mutual aid from Westlake, Moss Bluff, and the Cajun Country Volunteer Fire Departments standing by in case of another emergency.

Fire crews are continuing to monitor the site throughout the morning because of spot fires that keep popping up.