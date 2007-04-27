Soldier with Local Ties Killed in Combat

April 27, 2007

Reported by: KPLC Staff

A soldier killed in Iraq will be buried Tuesday near Kinder, after a funeral in Lake Charles.

Sergeant William W. Bushnell of Jasper, Arkansas, died Saturday in Baghdad from wounds suffered April 21st, when his vehicle was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade.

His parents, Wesley and Peggy Fuselier Bushnell of Mount Sherman, Arkansas, are originally from the Lake Charles area. Their only son was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, based at Fort Bliss, Texas.

He was the 13th soldier from the brigade to be killed since it was deployed to Iraq in October.

He enlisted in 2002 and served in Afghanistan before he was deployed to Iraq.

Bushnell was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. A memorial ceremony to honor him will be held May 16th at Fort Bliss.

Bushnell's funeral will be at 10 a-m May second in Johnson Funeral Home, and his burial in Indian Village Cemetery near Kinder, about 30 miles northeast.