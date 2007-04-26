Litter problems frustrate jurors

April 26, 2007

By Theresa Schmidt

If you are a litter bug Calcasieu Police Jurors are out to get you. They're looking for ways to step up cleanup and enforcement of litter laws. Litter is a sore subject with jurors like Brent Clement. "Litter is the first thing that people see when they come into Calcasieu Parish. Whether you're traveling on the interstate or getting off an airplane or coming in through the parish and you want to develop or have a business, it's the first impression Calcasieu Parish makes on someone coming in."

And during their committee meeting they talked about ways to clean up problem areas. Assistant administrator Bryan Beam says they're exploring ways to get more litter picked up. And they're working to step up enforcement. Beam says the Calcasieu Sheriff's Department has agreed to help."They are going to soon be establishing five man details around the parish in May, this is new. These deputies will not be responding to hundreds of daily calls that they get, it's just too many calls that come in that are complaint driven. So, they'll have some freedom to focus on other things and he is willing to give them litter ticket books and that be be part of that patrol. Another problem is lingering hurricane debris."

Parish Planner Jim Vickers says the closure of temporary disposal sites by DEQ could be a problem. "There's still a lot of debris that is located out there. There's a lot of demolition left to be done, particularly in some of the rural areas where we're just now finding some of those locations. We need absolutely to keep one or two of these things open and we need one particularly for asbestos."

Jurors agreed in committee to ask the state to allow at least a couple of disposal sites to remain for now.

Also tonight, jurors met in special session to approve $25,000 to help the City of DeQuincy with economic development efforts. The city is trying to put together an incentive package to land a manufacturing company interested in locating at the DeQuincy Industrial Park. The name of the company is confidential for now, but it would supply the roofing industry and manufacture building components and eventually employ about 80 people.