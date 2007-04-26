KPLC's History

KPLC-TV began broadcasting in the summer of 1954. Owner T.B. Lanford of Shreveport had previously signed on KPLC AM radio and was eager to expand into television.



The station was later purchased by a St. Louis group headed by investor Elliot Stien. He visited KPLC frequently along with his friend, St. Louis Cardinal baseball legend Stan Musial.



In 1970, G. Russell Chambers purchased KPLC-TV from the St. Louis group and dramatically increased the station' s coverage by adding a 1,500 foot tower, providing a quality signal for the NBC affiliate as far north as Leesville, as far east as Lafayette and to the Gulf of Mexico. FCC regulations required that the radio stations be sold. Perry Sanders purchased the AM/FM combo and changed its call letters to KLCL.



In 1986, Cosmos Broadcasting, a subsidiary of Liberty Life Insurance Company, took over, bringing high-tech improvements, including stereo broadcast and other state-of-the art-innovations. We were one of the first television stations in the U.S. to launch our own website in the 1990's, and today kplctv.com remains the most-visited local website in Southwest Louisiana.

In 2000, Cosmos Broadcasting assumed the name The Liberty Corporation.

In 2004, KPLC began broadcasting in digital as well as analog with the launch of KPLC (DT).

In 2005, KPLC distinguished itself with extensive on-air and online coverage of the approach, strike, and aftermath of Hurricane Rita. Later in the year the station launched its first local 24-hour weather channel, "KPLC WeatherPlus." Simultaneously, the station was the first in Louisiana to launch a service specifically for cellphones and PDA's, "7 On Your Cell."

In January 2006, Liberty and KPLC were purchased by Raycom Media, which also owns two other Louisiana television stations, KSLA in Shreveport and WAFB in Baton Rouge.

KPLC is consistently one of the nation's most innovative and most-watched television stations, ranking among the top 5 Nielsen-rated stations nationally throughout the year.